Letter: Mixed bag

Dec 16, 2021

Voting left-of-center most of the time, and voting far-right the rest of the time, does not make a politician a centrist. It makes them a mixed bag.

Being willing to sacrifice children to the gun lobby is not centrist. Being willing to sacrifice continued life on earth for the sake of business interests is not centrist.

And, playing both sides against the middle is not the same as being the middle.

RODNEY MERRILL

Astoria