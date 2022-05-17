There are an estimated half million unhoused people in the U.S., 60,000 of them veterans.
I have housed and helped many houseless people over the years. Each had legitimate reasons for ending up that way. In addition to job or financial loss, health issues, post-traumatic stress disorder, mental illness, learning disabilities and trauma can make it difficult to hold a job or adhere to societal norms.
Many of the unhoused we see today live with one or more of these issues. Living homeless, with no resources or coping skills, also often leads to addiction, making getting off the streets even more complicated. It's a vicious cycle of frustration and despair.
Expecting people to simply "choose" not to be addicted, or to "pull themselves up by their bootstraps" is not a realistic approach. Being homeless is not a moral failing. What is a moral failing is to see these people, and not see deeply damaged and suffering human beings.
It is a moral failing to worry more about shopping carts than people. It is a moral failing to stalk the homeless, putting their pictures on the internet, and threaten them with violence and call them vile names. This behavior saddens and frightens me more than any real or perceived threats from the homeless population.
History has shown what this can lead to. Our fellow human beings deserve better. There are no simple solutions, but whatever we do, it must be based on compassion, not fear or disgust.