By the time this letter hits The Astorian, it's hoped the floating petrie dish called the Grand Princess will have been disinvited to dock here in Astoria to inaugurate the cruise season.
Despite having dumped her ill and weary passengers, I have no confidence the ship will be totally disinfected, or her crew sufficiently past the danger of infecting others by the time she gets here in a couple of weeks.
This town has made a deal with the devil in its embrace of hosting cruise ships. We depend on it too much now, and the danger each ship brings — not just the Grand Princess — should impel us to look for new business somewhere else.
We cannot depend on the Port of Astoria to act wisely, as for financial reasons, they welcome as many ships as can fit at our docks. Nor can we trust the U.S. Coast Guard to protect us, as its commander in chief thinks everything's just peachy.
There should be a moratorium on cruise ships docking here, effective immediately, and that should come from our county health director, mayor or governor.
Drunks going overboard and piracy used to be the main dangers of cruising, but those days are gone. We can't wait for the industry to implode, which it's in the process of doing right now.
There's no question cruise lines are getting desperate for business, as I see they're all now offering free open bars. In the meantime, let's protect ourselves.
JOHN F. CROWLEY
Astoria
