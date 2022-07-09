We loved the great letter on July 5 by Laurie Caplan!

As a handicapped person, my wife browses the shelves for me, and checks the title to see if the subject may interest me. I read four or five books a week. We have always visited our local libraries!

Bad news if I am shut out of a great story source, just so our mayor can make it a place for the homeless to doze.

We need more books, and a reason to call it a library! We don't all read our toys (phones).

DICK DARBY

Astoria

