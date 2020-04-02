I think that Clatsop County needs to release more information about the three cases of coronavirus in our area, so we can protect ourselves, and not go where those three people went, as others could have been affected as carriers.
Please address this issue with the county.
MARY CARPENTER
Warrenton
