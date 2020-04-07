Climate scientists have been warning since the 1980s that along with rising sea levels, ocean warming, etc., there would be pandemics.
What has most probably occurred countless times over history is that a bug originating in a sparsely populated corner of the world would infect a handful of people in an isolated village and then quickly die out.
But with today’s coronavirus, a likely scenario is that a bug that would historically have been geographically restricted is now able to spread, due to a warmer climate. And we see this sort of occurrence happening regularly.
For example, here in the Pacific Northwest, aphids have migrated north due to warming climate, and are attacking spruce trees.
You can bet that as we continue dumping carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, and the earth continues to warm, there will be many more surprises in store for us.
ED JOYCE
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.