It seems as though Republicans have slowly morphed from trivializing Donald Trump's hyperbole (n. An exaggerated or extravagant statement ...) to defending his hypocrisy (n. The feigning of beliefs one does not hold ...) to supporting his mendacity ( n. Lies, untruths, falsehoods ...).
People who aren't frightened by this evolution scare me.
DONNA LEE ROLLINS
Astoria
