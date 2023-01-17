Boy, it must be nice to be a big brewery in Astoria these days. If you don't want to get your water clean enough to be discharged to the sewer system, you just complain to the city, and they will underwrite a loan for you ("Astoria approves loan for waterline to help Buoy Beer, Bowline Hotel," The Astorian, Dec. 22) to install the proper equipment. And of course if you don't want to pay back that loan, no problem, you just finagle the state to pay you $100,000 for creating 20 jobs!
I'm sorry, but being in business entails certain costs, and dealing with water and wastewater is one of them for a brewery. When the waterline to my house broke, the city didn't work with me to pay for a replacement, or to clean up the flood in my basement. And when our sewer clogged on our side of the water main, the state didn't give us money to fix it, even though we pay taxes to maintain the water and wastewater system in Astoria, and we contribute a fair amount to the local economy through our jobs and volunteer work, as well.
Bottom line — the big breweries in town, including Buoy, can certainly afford to upgrade their equipment to treat wastewater from their operations. They're not hurting for money. And they should have to live by the same rules as everyone else, with no special treatment (pardon the pun!).