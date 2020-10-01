Tom Brownson was my colleague on the Astoria City Council. No one could ask for a better city councilor. Tom studies each issue, talks to his constituents and understands the city code and the ramifications of council decisions.
He is calm and deliberative, and believes in collaboration. He is well respected by his fellow council members, and was elected to serve as the council president.
Although I am not in his ward, I would urge Ward 2 voters to reelect Tom Brownson to the City Council. Astoria is the better for his leadership.
ARLINE LaMEAR
Astoria
