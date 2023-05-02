I am writing to declare my candidacy for the Port of Astoria Port Commission, Position 4, and ask for your vote for reelection.
I have been a successful port commissioner for six years. I have not missed a single meeting, attending via Zoom when I had COVID. My efforts were initially geared toward reestablishing civility among commissioners and improving the public image of the Port in the eyes of the general public and by our congressional and legislative representatives. As a result of these efforts, unpleasant discord in public meetings is an embarrassment of the past.
I also contributed to development of our Port's strategic plan and our joint city and Port master plan.
My vision:
1. Follow our written plans and emphasize cargo and return to high numbers of cruise ships to our deepwater piers. This is where we will earn the large sum revenue for the Port, provide for family wage jobs, and display a visible image of a successful port.
2. Continue to expand our niche enterprises such as our successful boatyard and the airport. The boatyard has tripled its revenue in the past few years and the airport is no longer a financial burden.
3. Our infrastructure in in dire need of repair. We should continue outreach to our federal and state institutions and leaders to obtain the big-dollar grants necessary for rebuilding and repair.
4. Market the Port as an environmental leader capable of safely moving product across our piers and attracting additions to the seafood industries and tourism.