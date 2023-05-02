I am writing to declare my candidacy for the Port of Astoria Port Commission, Position 4, and ask for your vote for reelection.

I have been a successful port commissioner for six years. I have not missed a single meeting, attending via Zoom when I had COVID. My efforts were initially geared toward reestablishing civility among commissioners and improving the public image of the Port in the eyes of the general public and by our congressional and legislative representatives. As a result of these efforts, unpleasant discord in public meetings is an embarrassment of the past.

