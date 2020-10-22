This November, I am finally looking forward to voting for a candidate instead of just voting against one; that candidate is Suzanne Weber.
I have gotten to know Suzanne, and we have talked about many issues we face on the North Coast. I firmly believe she is someone who can, and will, stand up against the puppets of the Portland politicians, and vote for what is right.
Weber is currently the three-term mayor of Tillamook and has broad support across House District 32. She understands what it means to be from the North Coast, and for the North Coast. She does not hide behind secret groups, and she will fight for our jobs and our community. Weber understands labor issues, will not defund the police and will make sure that all of our voices are heard in Salem.
Debbie Boothe-Schmidt does support the labor movement, but being a union official doesn't automatically qualify you to represent the district. Now is just not the right time for Boothe-Schmidt.
Now is the right time for Weber. Please join me in voting for Weber and for the North Coast.
BILL KERR
President, United Steelworkers Local 1097
Warrenton
