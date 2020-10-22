Days after The Astorian endorsed Suzanne Weber as someone with "an independent streak who can partner with Sen. Betsy Johnson," a mailer came from the mysterious Facts and Fairness PAC, spreading nonfactual information about her. Who runs this PAC?
Some digging into the state campaign finance system reveals that it's the same Portland politicians who sent us Tiffiny Mitchell, and the same Portland campaign consultants who are pulling Debbie Boothe-Schmidt's strings. These political elites have shown they don't care about us at the coast, or the industries that support our families and way of life. A way of life that's vastly different from theirs.
Why are her supporters so vocal that Suzanne's campaign literature isn't labeled, yet stay silent on the fact that Debbie's political handlers have gone so far as to even create a shadow-money political action committee trying to hide where her support is coming from?
Because Suzanne is a proven nonpartisan leader with a lifetime of experience here at the coast, and Boothe-Schmidt is a terribly inarticulate, ill-prepared and inexperienced candidate. They realize they're on the verge of losing, that it's out of their control and they're scared. That's why.
Politicians from Portland bought this seat two years ago, and installed an equally inexperienced "yes woman" in Mitchell. Weber isn't going to let that happen this time. She's going to make sure that the people of rural Northwest Oregon choose their representative in Salem.
Vote to give our communities a voice. Vote for Weber.
MARY NAUHA
Astoria
