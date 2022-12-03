I have no questions about the veracity of the new interpretive sign installed at Broadway Park. It has been said that history starts all over each day at the crack of dawn.
I have some questions about Shangrila Creek and hope there may be a few living members of the Greatest Generation who can shed some light on the mystery and history of the principal creek draining into the Neawanna Creek estuary.
The Shangrila is a challenge, because knowing the truth or correcting the record requires someone who remembers the Shangri-La Restaurant on U.S. Highway 101 just south of the Dooley Bridge, presently serving customers as the Relief Pitcher tavern. I believe that the former Shangri-La Cafe is the namesake of the creek, and the Dooley Bridge itself stands witness to the former course of the Shangrila.
I suspect the Shangrila had been rechanneled in a simple plumbing project, from its former path to the Necanicum, and subsequently redirected northward into the vicinity of the Mill Ponds. This would have provided a ready and reliable source of unmetered fresh water to the sawmills that had been operating there. The Shangrila probably has twice the watershed drainage of Neawanna Creek, yet this leg of the estuary has been named for the lesser of the two streams.
There are many old maps existing that confirm what I have been describing. I invite the skeptic to go to the Dooley Bridge, and see a stream that isn’t there.