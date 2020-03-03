"Cap and trade won’t solve any problems." The title of Bill Kerr's guest column (The Astorian, Feb. 20) echoes a common refrain from the right these days. The truth is that even small incremental change that forces greenhouse gas producers to pollute less does make a difference.
Kerr argues correctly that even if zero carbon emission were achieved in Oregon, it would only reduce global emissions by less than 1%. But consider the same contribution multiple times over by other states and countries around the world, and you have a game-changing reduction in greenhouse gases. At least two Clatsop County commissioners should wake up to this fact, also.
I admire Kerr standing up for his union members, but his focus is too narrow. This is about a global emergency that threatens the future of succeeding generations if not dealt with immediately, and is already hurting the state's economy. Oregon is trying to take a first step in an effort that is going to require sacrifice from everyone.
It is callous and cynical for Kerr to state that Senate Bill 1530 is "intended to be a job killer" because it extends training and unemployment benefits to workers who may lose their jobs. Apparently Kerr would like to see those workers left alone without a hand up.
This aligns Kerr with the Trump administration, which denies climate change, wants to reduce benefits for workers and completely do away with unions. Hard to figure how any of that benefits steelworkers.
ROGER DORBAND
Astoria
