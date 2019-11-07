I'm surprised to find myself agreeing with those who're saying that President Donald Trump's words and behavior do not merit impeachment. But that's what the Constitution prescribes, rather than public horsewhipping, tar and feathers. Darn it.
In August 2016, in a letter to the editor of this paper, "No Trump," I opined that what was needed was for the citizenry to "chew Trump up and spit him out."
That's what this slow process underway in the U.S. House of Representatives is, and I'm proud of the dignified and by-the-book manner in which they're proceeding. They, and we, must just keep chewing.
Such a nasty mouthful must never be swallowed.
JOSEPH WEBB
Astoria
