In my opinion, campaigning in local elections has taken a nasty turn. In the past, candidates here would focus on their own qualifications and plans for the office they sought. Now, we're seeing attack ads.
The last campaign postcard in my mailbox blasted the opposing candidate with misleading statements, scary images and false choices. We saw the same ugly technique earlier this year in the races for the Clatsop County commission. Presumably, all were produced by the same out-of-town consultant.
It's one thing to criticize an opponent with factual information. It's quite another to use wild supposition, innuendo and out-of-context imagery that is intended only to smear.
If an office seeker can't win based on the truth, they shouldn't.
ROGER ROCKA
Astoria
