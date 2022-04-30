Nate Pinkstaff will bring a renewed vitality and integrity to the Clatsop County Board of Commissioners. His willingness to dig deeper into the issues our county is facing and weigh the facts is refreshing.
He admits he does not have training in law enforcement, accounting, planning, public health or engineering. No board member can have a background in all these areas of expertise. We employ our county managers and staff to run the county. All board members receive extensive training on ongoing projects when seated on the board, regardless of diplomas, or years of experience in any field.
Nate will show up! He knows we have work to do to fulfill urgent housing needs, facilitate more child care, mental health care and streamline the building permit process. He seeks a more transparent county government responsive to you, the taxpayer. He will make current serious issues priorities of the board.
Nate knows the North Coast and its economic and geographical uniqueness. Nate's common-sense approach to the job will be to represent you, the taxpayers.
Nate appreciates this county's natural resources that make the North Coast a great place to live and work. He desires to keep our area livable, while encouraging responsible growth. He deserves your vote as your new District 3 county commissioner.