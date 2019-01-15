I view the road ahead of our nation as if we are on a fast train, running down a steep grade, where at the bottom there are several hidden curves. Some on this ride are rapidly jettisoning most of our mores, which in the past had the effect of stabilizing us. Others could care less what happens, as long as they profit along the way. Unless some things change, I fear that we are in for a train wreck as the wheels come off. The possibility exists that we find ourselves falling into a chasm that engulfs us from engine to caboose.
"Oh," you say, "Some of these mores are evil, shouldn’t they be rejected?" People being what they are, I would agree that things like bigotry and greed are sinful traits of man. But, to jettison the good with the bad is what Martin Luther referred to as, "Throwing the baby out with the bath water."
What will end up replacing the teachings of Jesus Christ in western civilization? It will be the very thing that explorers and missionaries confronted when they discovered new peoples across the globe: paganism. Those who favor these "new" mores need to realize what comes next.
Yes, free sex and lots of it, but also such things as cannibalism, devil worship, child prostitution, wife subjugation, ritual human sacrifices, and many more evil practices like these. Is this what you desire for America? Just check out the book "Lords of the Earth" by Don Richardson on Amazon.
CARL YATES
Seaside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.