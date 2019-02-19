There is a national emergency right now. A would-be dictator is in the White House who has just bypassed the will of Congress to declare a national emergency to get his ridiculous border wall built in response to a fabricated crisis.
Then he jetted to Mar-a-Largo for a weekend getaway, sending us a message that even he doesn’t believe there is a crisis worthy of this extreme unprecedented action. This leaves us with the very frightening scenario of his (and his enablers') real agenda.
Consolidate power in the White House, delivering a near death blow to what remains of our democracy with an act that borders on martial law. Is this really what we want?
Congress has the power to pass a resolution of disapproval of this declaration. Please call your representatives today and urge them to do so.
JULIA HESSE
Astoria
