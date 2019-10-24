I guess that it's only natural for most of us to have a time when our spirits are down. Perhaps a pain that won't go away, a troublesome relationship or any difficult situation we may be in. It traps us into thinking, "There's no way out."
The psalmist gave us a clue to a solution. He said, "O' my God, my soul is lost down in me," and then, "therefore I will remember thee."
So no matter what you may be going through, never, never give up. Remember the living, loving Lord that promises, "Lo, I am with you always," and that we, by his grace, are given the strength to go through, overcome and be more than conquerors in all that we face.
JIM BERNARD
Warrenton
