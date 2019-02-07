With one million electric vehicles (EV) in the U.S. now, and a dozen new affordable ones coming on the market in 2019, it’s important this community respond to support this positive change for our future survival.
We need more EV charging stations. Not only is it attractive to the climate-conscious tourist, but it would serve those folks who don't own their homes, and need to charge their cars.
It's also a perk for landlords to have chargers who want to attract renters with these vehicles.
The city could reap revenue from parking spots with charging equipment.
As climate activist Greta Thunberg says, “The climate crisis has already been solved. We already have all the facts and solutions. All we have to do is wake up and change.”
PAMELA MATTSON McDONALD
Astoria
