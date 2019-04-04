My wife and I were driving west on Marine Drive recently, and I pointed out to her what a great view we had of our spectacular Astoria Bridge. Then we noted that when Mark Hollander's view-blocker is built, this fine sight will be gone forever. Sad.
I cannot believe Astoria needs more hotels. Parking, yes. We should not only rework the codes, but consider what we want Astoria to look like. Maybe a citywide vote? Maybe reconsider how many monuments we erect to every nationality (parking loss)? One of these took 40 parking spots. Also, Hollander's hotel is short 20 spaces.
When we try to stop downtown, we try to go at a time that maybe some parking will be available.
RICHARD DARBY
Astoria
