I salute Walt Postlewait for taking a lead in attempting to help solve the housing crisis in our beautiful area ("Apartment project near Astoria Riverwalk lands design approval," The Astorian, July 11). The working families certainly need a decent and affordable place to live.
Since he is planning the NorthPost apartment complex of buildings in East Astoria, would he seriously consider creating at least one building for age 55-plus residents?
Senior citizens do not always require assisted living. They just need a safe, quiet and reasonably priced apartment — a one or two bedroom, one or two bath, step-in shower and an elevator. Currently senior living areas are very scarce.
Often there is a two- to three-year wait to be accepted. Time is precious at our age.
BERNADINE THOMAS
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.