While I have all due respect for Preston Devereaux and the years he volunteered with the Gearhart Volunteer Fire Department and the months he served as chief, I need to respond to his April 23 letter in The Astorian.
In 2006, opponents claimed the proposed $3.75 million bond measure for a fire station and City Hall had too many bells and whistles and was unnecessary. The bond failed.
Almost five years ago, the city proposed a station at the park, which included extending it into the dunes to make it bigger. Opposition caused the proposal to fail.
The city tried to keep it close to town at Marion and 13th, the High Point location. After months of due diligence, opposition worked behind the scenes and the owners decided not to sell.
The new owners of the Highlands Lane property offered to transfer ownership of 5 acres to the city for a new fire and police station at a 65-foot elevation. The Highlands location protects the equipment necessary to begin recovery. A tsunami will restrict responsiveness until water levels recede. Once volunteers have taken care of their families, they will proceed to the station to help our community.
The current location on Pacific Way is not large enough for a new station and Ordinance 924 doesn’t allow it. The fire department responds to significantly more calls and has higher training and regulatory requirements. The fire department of 2022 is not the same as the fire department of the 1990s.
Now is the time! Vote “yes” on Measure 4-213.
RANDALL C. COMO
Assistant chief, Gearhart Volunteer Fire Department