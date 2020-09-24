Recent comments regarding the relocation of the Clatsop County Public Works Department concern me, because it doesn’t appear there exists an understanding of the functions they perform.
Road maintenance (including downed tree and snow removal), small bridge maintenance, signage and signaling, storm-related issues, mutual support of communities, as well as a host of other tasks, are performed by public works.
They are essential for day-to-day life and business. Returning to normal operations in a postdisaster event will be critical. One only has to look at various hurricane-related events in the South, as well as earthquakes in recent history, to understand their significance. It also needs to be mentioned that they supply fueling for first responders.
We live very close to the Cascadia Subduction Zone. Like the San Andreas Fault to our south, it’s only a matter of time until our local zone ruptures. Yes, it costs money to be prepared for an emergency. Public works has a mandate to be prepared. Relocation of their facilities is a basic step to save lives and property. It needs to be done.
RICHARD McINTOSH
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.