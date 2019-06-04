I do not normally read political news. But since The Astorian boldly headlined "Mueller: Russia report did not exonerate Trump" (May 30) because of federal rules, (which I assume, require evidence), I decided to investigate Mueller.
There have been unsubstantiated web rumors that he was a serial killer. After 448 pages of testimony I could find no evidence of that. However, I found no evidence to exonerate him either. If I had confidence that he clearly did not commit a crime, I would say so.
Is this now the American justice system? It is my understanding that there is either evidence or not. This system employed by Mueller says there was no evidence, but equally no … what? Negative evidence? Evidence that something did not happen?
What a load of drivel.
ROBERT LIDDYCOAT
Seaside
