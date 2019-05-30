I have been watching the sea lion problems that the Port of Astoria officials are having at the docks.
First of all, I don't believe in killing anything needlessly, but I think I might have a solution to the problem. Why not do the humane thing and dart, trap or net them, then neuter them, and let them live the rest of their lives? I'm sure veterinarians, the fisheries department, fishermen and local citizens would volunteer to help with the procedures.
In the future, their numbers would decrease greatly before salmon go extinct. We do it with stray dogs and cats, and it works great.
RALPH CAUDILL
Raymond, Washington
