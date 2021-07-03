I am a Warrenton resident who occasionally visits the Warrenton Community Library. I will address any female volunteer working or even visiting that facility as young lady, or miss, as that is what I have done all my life.
I am very hard-pressed to accept that I am not supposed to comment to someone else in that facility that I asked the volunteer woman a question that she did not have a quick answer to as being verbally abusive, because it is gender specific if I use the word "her" instead of "them."
Give me a break.
You can be a political activist all you want. I challenge you to sue me in court for using a gender-specific word such as "her," when that has been how I was educated in the 1950s. I am sick and tired of people telling me that I must change my vocabulary because some of my words are grossly offensive to some people.
I will never be "woke," and I object in the most strenuous way that anyone is offended by some words I have used all my life, and now they demand that I change my words to fit their desires.
If you do not like words I use, you can verbally challenge me to my face if you hear them, and I will challenge you right back that I am offended that you are offended. Wait till you hear the nouns I use to respond to you with.
SCOTT WIDDICOMBE
Warrenton