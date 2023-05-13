I am, like so many others, a citizen of this community. I am expressing my view of the matter concerning the so-called Goonies house.
I have been steeped in the real estate business for decades. I have worked in the corporate world. I hold two business administration degrees. My family owns real estate in Astoria.
With that, you will never convince me, nor any seasoned business professional, that some unknown person comes here from Kansas and overpays for a run-of-the-mill house that just happened to appear in a grade B or C movie decades ago. What rational business thinker would do that, unless there was a profit motive?
The entire fallacy of this is even exaggerated more by the fact that this “Goonies fan” has a good friend who just happened to buy the house next door. All this in light of the claim that these two are not going to reside in the houses, and notably that they have no plans to conduct a business there.
Again, why would someone from thousands of miles away come to Astoria and overpay for real estate, when there is absolutely no intent to harvest a profit from the investment? I don't buy it, and any thinking person, especially neighbors, do not.
Hopefully, the city of Astoria will keep a keen eye out for this house actually being used as a business. The zoning is not for business, and the intent of the house and neighborhood is not to be used for business.