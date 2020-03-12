In general, as an employee, if you refuse to show up for work because you don't like the assignment you have for the day, you're fired.
If you're a member of the military, and you refuse to man your post, you're dishonorably discharged. If you're a sports team or individual who feels you can't possibly win the game or match, and so does not show up to compete, you forfeit, and lose anyway.
But if you are an Oregon Republican politician, and you refuse to show up and do your job, not only do you not face any negative consequences, you still get paid, at the expense of others, and you pat yourselves on the back for once again getting away with something.
What's wrong with this picture?
One last thing: You who have done this — never forget the precedent you have set, because someday the tables may be turned.
KATHLEEN MATTHEWS
Astoria
