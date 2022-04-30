Homelessness in Seaside has drastically changed in a negative way. The camps the city has provided for the homeless goes against citizens' rights and duties.
The homeless are allowed to live on properties they do not own, and they are allowed to put their waste in places that people who are not homeless would get heavily fined for.
The city's plan to help the homeless has just given them an opportunity to never leave. This does not help the homeless succeed.
ELLA JONES
Astoria
