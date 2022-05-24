A few weeks ago, I wrote a letter regarding the big giant hole in Astoria. I proposed they fill it with wild donkeys and name it the A**hole. Then I thought we could keep the name, but fill it with statues of politicians.
Now I have a new idea. I propose we keep the name, but move the entire hole to Gearhart. Then we fill it with photos of those people who voted against the recent firehouse bond.
They all deserve some credit for screwing over their friends and neighbors. Especially their leader. It takes a special kind of person to think only of themselves, and yet when their house catches fire, or their loved ones are involved in a car crash, these same people will be praying out loud that the fire department gets there in time.
These people refuse to support their community, and yet demand and expect the services the community provides. Firefighters are willing to risk their lives for you, and sometimes they die trying, and this is how you repay them?
These people are volunteers, willing to come out 24/7 just to save your butts. Pretty disgusting all the way around. You all must be very proud of yourselves.
Let's move the big giant hole to Gearhart and give these folks the credit they deserve. Everybody wins here. Astoria gets rid of the hole, the "no" voters get some recognition and the rest of the community knows whom they can count on.