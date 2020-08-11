Clatsop Community Action is looking for a new logo, and we need your help.
Our community is full of amazing, talented artists who are as diverse as the county we live in. We need your help to create a new logo that's inclusive of the county we call home. What better way to show your community spirit and pride than by taking part in helping CCA to rebrand our logo?
The ideal logo will speak to our mission, which is to help people meet housing, food and other basic needs. We are looking for a logo that encompasses the heart of Clatsop County, and speaks to the services we provide.
We believe housing is a basic human right, and we strive to make sure our clients have the resources they need to be successful and sustainable.
Please submit your logo ideas to vmatthews@ccaservices.org by Aug. 30.
VIVIANA MATTHEWS
Executive director, Clatsop Community Action
Astoria
