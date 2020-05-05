The Supreme Court will probably take up abortion rights this year, and here is a new perspective on that issue. Anti-abortion sentiment has its basis in instinctive thought rather than intellectual thinking.
This instinct is called survival of the species, and it is present in all humans and most animals. Intellectual thinking recognizes that the earth's resources can only support 2.5 billion people on a sustainable basis, according to two studies from Stanford and Cornell universities in the early 1980s. Increases in population beyond that point causes humans to overextract resources, causing environmental damage and endangering animal and plant life.
At 7.8 billion, we are consuming tomorrow's resources today. It also causes increased pollution, including carbon dioxide, beyond the capability of ecological processes to convert pollution. Any action that increases birth rates is detrimental to the survival of life on the planet. And you thought a pandemic wasn’t possible?
There are 225 million women in the world, mostly in poor countries, who cannot get access to contraception. The world's population increases by 83 million a year. The Trump administration further worsened the picture by invoking the "gag rule," which prohibits funding clinics with U.S. dollars that mention abortion as a service. As a result, the pregnancy rate, birth rate and abortion rate increase in each affected country.
In the long run, the gag rule increases birth rates well above job creation rates in poor countries; then unemployment, poverty, despair and migration rise. Ironic moment: President Donald Trump is creating conditions that increase the future need to migrate from poor countries around the world.
DAVE FITCH
Astoria
