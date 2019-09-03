Thank you for more discussion of the Second Amendment, the so-called right to bear arms ("Preserve our right to bear arms," The Astorian, Aug. 27).
This piece, while well written, hardly reflects an insightful position, and adds no clarity to the "well-regulated militia" wording of the Constitution, while simply brushing over that original phrase with a "tut-tut nod" to a 2008 court decision which was likely a highly disputed, narrowly passed decision.
It seems this piece promotes a position that as our population increases, we need even more guns in our America, all to the benefit of Colt, Armalite and Browning and their lobby armies.
Eighty-seven years ago (1930s), guns were a part of American culture, as they are today. Those days the killers — now called "terrorists" — sought money, not political declarations or dead bodies for headlines. As far as I can recall, no one ever labeled Bonnie and Clyde as Nazis or Commies.
Eight-seven years ago, Jim Crow was American culture, and not limited to Southern states. Guns and ropes ruled America in the 1920s through the 1950s. As far as I can recall, no one ever called a lynch mob anything other than good ol' boys.
After all the murders, after all the anguish, after all the blood, after all the tears, after all the expense, can’t we at least begin to talk about changing America’s peculiar infatuation with guns?
RD SMITH
Gearhart
