We do not favor the proposed clearcut near Arcadia Beach, first because clearcuts contribute to global warming. It is really no better to flatten mature forests in Oregon than it is to burn mature forests in Brazil and Indonesia.
Cycles of clearcutting eventually exhaust the soil and result in permanent deforestation. And the suggestion that immature trees somehow sequester more carbon than mature trees is not borne out by the facts.
Additionally, a mature forest deserves protection for the same reason that Oregon's Barry Lopez argues for the defense of wilderness — "because it is so beautiful."
Why is beauty important? Because it is a gift from our creator — a blessing, a forgiveness and an encouragement to hope.
ROBERT and KERSTIN ADAMS
Astoria
