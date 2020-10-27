Clatsop County's Resiliency Project has no credibility with constituents who have been studying this project extensively.
By the time we learned of the plan for our area, the county already had two purchase agreements on the table. One was to buy Warrenton Fiber's sort yard of 37 acres on Fort Clatsop Road. This property lies within a tsunami inundation zone and a slide zone.
It has an existing stormwater catchment system, indicating the possibility of requiring costly cleanup — a fail in fulfilling goals to relocate out of a tsunami or slide zone, with complications on the side.
The other property is 5 miles of logging road paralleling Lewis and Clark Road. Owned by GreenWood Resources, it is zoned forest. Both properties need zoning exceptions from the state for this project to proceed.
The resulting development that could follow this zone change is one we are not ready for. We do not have roads in and out of the county to support more traffic. Until we do, this is irresponsible development. Access to the Lewis and Clark Mainline is now available as is for utility work and emergencies.
The master plan for the North Coast Business Park included an industrial zone for public works and supporting agencies. What's changed? This site fulfills both relocation criteria, and is a fiscally prudent investment, since the taxpayers own it.
Response to 28 letters to the county commission by our representing commissioner: "Change is coming." Sounds a lot more like development than public safety to me.
LINDA BRIM
Astoria
