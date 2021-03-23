I have documented a number of reasons not to wear the required masks, however I will try to explain but one.
No doubt masks do have a few positive results, but they should be weighed against the detriments. Few enjoy the benefits, while all suffer from the negatives.
In my youth, I had an acquaintance who was thinking about his dissertation. He started a preliminary study, with his own funds. He rounded up some subjects in mask-wearing populations. He tested them in ways several months apart, finding mental degeneration.
I finished my work and moved away, losing contact.
It is well documented that the brain is one of the most oxygen-hungry organs in the body. Wearing a mask interferes with the free exchange of the air we breathe. I suspect that, if one investigated this phenomenon they would find, in the long run, a steadily increasing percentage of carbon dioxide, over that of oxygen, behind the mask.
I think it is but logical that something as delicate as the brain might be damaged if forced to function in an atmosphere deficient in oxygen.
BENJAMIN A. GREAVES
Seaside