I sincerely thank Seaside Mayor Jay Barber and the Seaside City Council for their thoughtfulness and kindness in opening up the beach and city for us small businesses, giving us a chance to start recovering from the shutdown.
However, the fear of death by viral infection is still so strong that it continues to snowball the destruction already started. Please think of the connections like links in a chain starting with fear, distancing and staying at home leading to business shutdowns, unemployment, frustration, anger, despair and violence, with no end in sight but further harm.
Please resort to your faith in life beyond death, conquer your fear and take restorative action for the sake of the future of our entire civilization. Thank you kindly.
NGUYEN TRUNG
Seaside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.