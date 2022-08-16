It's sad to read about the Tourist No. 2 ferry sinking. It seems the owner, along with a group of locals, had nothing but good intentions to preserve a piece of Astoria's history. Funding couldn't meet the need for the U.S. Coast Guard's standards, so everyone walked away, and now there's a million-dollar cleanup bill heading in someone's direction.
Finger-pointing aside, it's too bad this 211-year-old city hasn’t figured out how to preserve its rich river history. This city's roots are grounded in that river. The horse-drawn net fishing, the butterfly boats, the bowpickers, the canneries, the bar pilots, the legends of Shanghai, the Graveyard of the Pacific shipwrecks — it's truly the birthplace of Astoria.
After 211 years what do we have to show for it? A re-created (albeit magnificent) Cannery Pier Hotel, a burned down No. 10 Sixth Street building, a Buoy Beer restaurant that collapsed, a net shed that is one storm away from falling in the river, an abandoned harbor of sea lions, a Pier 39 that is hanging on by a thread, as well as an abandoned railroad way.
Our waterfront is struggling, and it shouldn’t be; it should be our No. 1 focus. I'm sorry the Tourist No. 2 sank, and I hope there’s a way to remove it from the river without destroying it. I hope Astoria can circle the wagons around our fading history of the Columbia waterfront, and preserve what little pieces we have left.