Having gone to John Jacob Astor Elementary School, learning how to play softball and later coaching our children how to have fun playing the sport, one thing has stayed the same: The softball diamond on Columbia Field is proof of hypocrisy.
I brought this fact to the parks and recreation director of that time numerous times, and always got the same answer: No money and no time. What does that answer say to our children?
Today, the budget may still be tight, but I know that it is not that expensive to "unlevel the playing field," so to speak, and I will buy the rock if I have to. The fields are not being used as normal, so please take advantage of this open window and get this thing done.
Please, no more excuses, and put action to the words we all speak.
TROY J. HASKELL
Astoria
