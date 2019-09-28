With all due respect for Bill Kerr, I was surprised that a union man so adamantly opposes Rep. Tiffiny Mitchell ("Mitchell recall will backfire," The Astorian, Sept. 21). Mitchell’s campaign was supported by unions. She supports local nurses organized by the Oregon Nurses Association, and has said she believes that unions are a "vitally important part of our social fabric."
That’s not a position held by Republicans in general, and definitely not by the union-hating Koch nrothers, who own the controlling share of the Georgia-Pacific Wauna Mill.
Regarding Kerr’s comment that Mitchell is a "puppet of Portland," anyone who has attended her town halls, or spoken to her at length, as I have, knows she’s no one's puppet. The notion that she isn’t standing up for the community that she represents doesn't connect the dots.
Mitchell ran as a candidate in both the Democratic and Working Families parties. She won office on a strong labor and environmental platform against candidates heavily supported by the timber industry.
Like the overwhelming majority of Oregonians, those who voted for her in District 32 want action on climate change, including some form of cap and trade. That majority is the community that she "swore to serve," not the obstructionist #TimberUnity organization supported by Kerr.
Kerr says that cap and trade is a "radical" solution, but like #TimberUnity, he offers no alternative that will help mitigate the climate crisis. Simply playing the "Mitchell is a puppet of Portland" and "her ideas are radical" cards doesn’t cut it anymore.
ROGER DORBAND
Astoria
