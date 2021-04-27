In 1956, I was in the eighth grade. During this year, my school taught a class on the Constitutional Convention that created the Constitution we live with today.
This subject was taught for two full weeks, and required all students of this grade level to hear all the major arguments of both sides showing the major debates of how the most contentious issues were argued, and ultimately resolved, so that the states agreed to merge together as a single country.
Hearing both sides of the argument and watching the political process happen was very interesting to me, as I had no understanding of government up to that time.
During the 1950s there was a TV program called "Omnibus," that was shown on CBS, ABC and NBC in different years, that was devoted to running public education programs on many subjects, including the Constitution — no PBS in those days.
It was a public service by the major networks, and paid for by sponsors as a public service. Those days are long gone, and it appears to me that the general public has little to no interest in how all levels of government work today, and how it ultimately affects their lives.
Apathy, or just a feeling that government is beyond the average person's control, has led to politics run by activists determined to cram their personal desires onto everyone else.
Voters have no one to blame but themselves if they do not participate.
SCOTT WIDDICOMBE
Warrenton