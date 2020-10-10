Once again the neighbors surrounding Fred Lindstrom Memorial Park, at Niagara Avenue and Sixth Street, get to witness the Monday morning aftermath of people who have no respect for others or for the environment.
Fast-food wrappers, plastic bottles and clothing litter the basketball court, the trash cans overflow and debris blows across the landscape.
Parents, do you have a child who goes to this park? If so, please tell them that this is unacceptable, and it's their responsibility to pick up after themselves. Let's demonstrate kindness to our community.
CONNIE DILLON
Astoria
