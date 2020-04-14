President Donald Trump has blood on his hands. He was way too slow to accept and understand the severity of the coronavirus crisis. We are weeks behind where we should be.
His understating of the problem, along with Fox News, obviously led to millions of people not taking the threat as seriously as they needed to. Lives were needlessly lost as a result. I hope people have been reading the articles and watching the videos about what the doctors and nurses in New York , Detroit and New Orleans are going through. There are no words.
Perhaps Trump supporters can explain to me why I have not heard President Trump utter a single word acknowledging their heroic efforts against all odds and with woefully inadequate supplies? He is incapable of articulating any human compassion.
President Trump will never highlight his administration's failings, instead lying to all of us about how close we are to reopening the country. He no doubt will do a victory lap if only 60,000 Americans die from this.
His impatience obviously influences Fox News and millions of others to sweep the virus under the rug as soon as possible. Nothing could not be more dangerous and irresponsible. So please don't cheerlead the president. The buck stops where it should, with him.
JIM SPURR
Cannon Beach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.