As anyone who has been at the coast for a number of years can attest, Gearhart has changed. The entire northwest coast has changed.
Families are moving here from other locations far and wide, bringing a new richness to the area. Traffic is heavier, the population is growing, services are strained from demand and the number of calls received by our selfless police officers and volunteer firefighters continues to increase.
Change is unavoidable in life. There’s an old saying that, "If you don't change, you die." People are constantly adapting, growing and evolving how they view the world. Nostalgia is a wonderful thing. It offers comfort, warm memories and familiarity. But nostalgia doesn’t save lives.
Acknowledging that we're a growing community with complex needs, particularly in regard to keeping our community and citizens safe, is critical. Our emergency response volunteers deserve updated, adequate tools to perform their lifesaving duties.
The location of that facility and equipment must be in an area that is secure, in order to keep us all safe and revive the community in the event of a disaster.
The current station isn't going away. Its nostalgia and place in the community will remain. There's a unique opportunity to make its function different, but meaningful to the community it has served so well for 60 years. It has done its job.
It's time for the Gearhart Volunteer Fire Department to have access to 21st-century facilities on high ground. Vote "yes" on Measure 4-213.