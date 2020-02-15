Thirty years ago, we bought two lots in Cannon Beach, with plans to build a retirement home. We had relatives who had a home in Gearhart, so we decided to drive farther north to check out architecture.
We were told to not bother going farther north, because ahead lay the "armpit of the North Coast," a place called Astoria. This admonition just fueled our curiosity because, many times, we had seen potential in very funky neighborhoods.
We told our relatives of being awed by Astoria, so, they suggested we call the Ghost Busters — we saw potential. So, we called a Realtor. In one week, we had a full price cash offer on the beach lots, and were in escrow on a Victorian with issues.
It took five years and the price of a new beach house to get her in shape, and we were now arriving in the northwest via U.S. Highway 30. That entrance to Astoria was not pleasing. But, hey, hey, hey, just look at us now.
As Joan Herman described, the aesthetically pleasing design of the new co-op, with raw wood incorporated in the building ("Astoria moves to uphold Grocery Outlet denial," The Astorian, Feb. 4); this adjacent to the architecturally pleasing Mill Pond houses; next, the Columbia River Maritime Museum improvements; then the Astoria Nordic Heritage Park, which will be our new gateway to the Astoria Riverwalk. Wow!
Where does the Grocery Outlet fit in? It doesn't.
If Main & Main Capital Group are determined to invest in Astoria, please, Astoria city councillors, the working class is looking for affordable housing, not another grocery store.
LARRY ALLEN
Astoria
