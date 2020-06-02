The sky-is-falling cut to minimum wage income earners to get through the COVID-19 recession is just not Astoria ("Astoria leaders call for minimum wage freeze amid pandemic," The Astorian, May 21).
I can't imagine one capital expenditure account, or a new piece of equipment, that could not be postponed for the lowest income earners in our city's crisis recovery. It resembles the next step up from the lack of an ongoing homeless policy the city has not yet succeeded in structuring.
A 2% cut in department heads and management salaries would resolve it. Or, God forbid, an extra two trees from the portion of the watershed tree income — especially when the recessionary minimum wage cut, in this time of rent and food demands, looks like abandonment of the last on a long list that nobody has paid much attention to.
DAVID ISAACS
Astoria
