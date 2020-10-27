Clatsop County depends on natural resources to drive our economy by providing jobs in forestry, fishing and tourism. Small woodland landowners own and manage about 15% of our county’s land; I'm one of them, with just 28 acres.
But I know the value of forests, and how much our economy depends on them. My land is not owned by distant urban investors, the way the huge corporate forests are. I willingly pay my property taxes, unlike corporate investors who hire fancy accountants to avoid paying a fair share of taxes to fund our schools and other county services.
We need a representative for our House District 32 who is local, and locally supported. Someone who will listen to all of us, and find solutions that address our diverse opinions and needs.
We need a representative who will stay at the table and fight for us, not just walk out when things don't go her way. That is why I am voting for Debbie Boothe-Schmidt for state representative, and recommend you do the same.
She is a local small-business owner, dedicated, experienced and not beholden to large corporations, the way her opponent is.
CHRISTOPHER FARRAR
Astoria
