If the Seaside school board feels it is not safe enough to hold its meetings in public and prefers, instead, to meet virtually, then I say they shouldn't be demanding that the schools be open for in-person attendance.
Or maybe the board should get a little outside of their comfort zone (sound familiar?) and return to public meetings. What's sauce for the goose should be sauce for the gander, don't you think?
If the Oregon Department of Education thinks it safe enough for our children to attend school in person, why are they still conducting all of their business remotely and not returning to the expensive office buildings we taxpayers fund for their business purposes?
Our children are not expendable. Neither are they guinea pigs. Don't expect them to do something you, yourself, are unwilling and afraid to do. Either it's safe, or it isn't. You can't have it both ways.
So far, according to news reports, several students and staff or volunteers at the Seaside High School have tested positive for the coronavirus. If you, the members of the school Board, think it is an acceptable risk to place the health of our children in harm's way while you maintain a safe virtual distance, then what I have to say to each of you, personally, is something I can guarantee this publication will never print.
BILL GRAFFIUS
Gearhart